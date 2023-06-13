Music notes: Camila Cabello, Taylor Swift & more

Camila Cabello is reportedly looking for love again. Camila and former beau Shawn Mendes seemed to have rekindled their romance in April, but recent rumors suggest the relationship has fizzled. People is reporting their brief reunion has indeed ended, although reps for the singers have not commented on the report.

It hasn't been easy to get Taylor Swift tickets, but if fans still want to hear her music live they have a new chance to do so. Broadway Sings Taylor Swift is happening July 6-9 at The Cutting Room in New York City, featuring Broadway stars from shows like Hamilton, Waitress and Wicked singing Tay's tunes backed by a full orchestra. Tickets, which are much cheaper than an Eras Tour ticket, are on sale now.

Kelly Clarkson is blaming her own ego for staying married to her ex-husband Brandon Blackstock for so long. During an appearance on the We Can Do Hard Things podcast, she explains she stayed because she convinced herself, "I can do this and I can reach this person and I can get through." She added, "And it becomes a little bit of your ego that gets in the way." As child of divorce, Kelly also didn't want her two kids to go through what she did.

