Music notes: Britney Spears, Kelly Clarkson and more

Cher was a big fan of Kelly Clarkson's performance of her new holiday track "DJ Play a Christmas Song." Kelly sang it as part of Kellyoke on her daytime talk show on Tuesday, and Cher said she aced it. "U GOT THE GIRL.VERSION OF MY VOICE," Cher wrote on X, formerly Twitter. "BABE, I AM OUT OF MY MIND OVER UR VERSION..THE MODULATION GAVE ME …I DONT KNOW, I JUST LOST MY MIND ... SISTER U GOT IT."

Ariana Grande is letting everyone know just how much she loves Cynthia Erivo. After Cynthia talked about her on Today, Ariana took to her Instagram Story to gush over her Wicked co-star. "oh how I love you @cynthiaerivo," Ariana wrote. "singing with you (and sharing a space and feeling and all of the things we do) is the greatest joy and honor and has spoiled me for life."

Britney Spears is offering up something festive for the holiday season. You can spread Britmas cheer by using the new "My Only Wish (This Year)" AR Instagram filter. The filter makes mistletoe appear, and also makes glittery snow fall from the top of the user's screen.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.