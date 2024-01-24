Music notes: Boy George, Katy Perry and more

By Mary Pat Thompson and Andrea Dresdale

The unlikely trio of Boy GeorgeCHIC's Nile Rodgers and Oscar winner Ariana DeBose have teamed up to record a song for the new film Argylle, which features Dua Lipa in a major role. The track, "Electric Energy," will be out on January 26, with the video premiering at 9 a.m. ET the same day.

Matchbox TwentyMelissa Etheridge, Maren Morris, Teddy Swims and dozens and dozens of other artists  — including Neil Young and Dave Matthews Band — will perform at this year's Bourbon & Beyond Festival, which will take place September 19, 20, 21 and 22 in Louisville, Kentucky. Visit BourbonandBeyond.com for complete ticket information.

We now know why Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom dressed up like aliens the other night. The couple attended Jeff Bezos' 60th birthday party, and while the event didn't have an official space theme, many dressed up to pay tribute to the Amazon founder's affinity for outer space. Katy took to the stage to perform several of her hits at the party, and was even joined by Usher to sing "Happy Birthday" to Bezos.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!