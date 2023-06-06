Music notes: Bon Jovi, Josh Groban and more

If you like Jon Bon Jovi's Hampton Water Rosé, you'll love the cupcakes. Sprinkles bakery is teaming up with the wine brand for a Hampton Water Rosé cupcake with strawberry jam filling and a strawberry frosting. It's available from June 30 through July 16 nationwide.

Earlier this week, Taylor Swift announced that Paramore's Hayley Williams will guest on the upcoming Taylor's Version of her 2010 album, Speak Now. In an Instagram post Tuesday, Hayley shared her personal connection to the album and posted a photo of Taylor taken during Hayley's 21st birthday party at a roller rink.

Josh Groban has been announced as a presenter for the 45th annual New York Honors Gala benefiting the T.J. Martell Foundation for Cancer Research. Kristin Chenoweth and director Ryan Coogler are also among the presenters. The gala will take place on June 13 at Cipriani's 42nd Street location.

