Music notes: Billy Joel, Charlie Puth and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

You can now watch footage of Billy Joel's daughter Alexa Ray Joel joining her dad onstage during his April 26 show at New York's Madison Square Garden. She performed Billy's song "Say Goodbye to Hollywood" from his 1976 album Turnstiles and a version of Lulu's "To Sir With Love," which she sang as "To Dad With Love." Christie Brinkley, Alexa's mom and Billy's ex-wife, watched from the audience.

Charlie Puth has seemingly responded to being name-checked on the title track of Taylor Swift's The Tortured Poets Department. In the song, Taylor sings that she and a former lover "declared Charlie Puth should be a bigger artist." On Sunday, Charlie reposted a photo that Taylor had posted in celebration of the album's success. In the picture, which is printed on a disc, Taylor sits inside a recording booth. "The Tortured Poets Department" is written atop the disc in black marker.

Speaking of Taylor, her ex-boyfriend Joe Alwyn is saying so long. Over a year after the couple broke up, Joe seems to have moved on. "He's dating and happy," a source told People. "He's a great guy and not into drama in any way." While he has moved on from his longtime relationship with Taylor, he doesn't seem to hold any ill will toward her. Joe "certainly doesn't talk poorly about her ... He was in love with her, and it just didn't work out," the source said.

Lance Bass sang one of *NSYNC's biggest hits at a wedding held in Cairo, Egypt, Friday. At the wedding of Bilt Rewards CEO Ankara Jain and ex-WWE wrestler Erika Hammond, Lance took to the stage and gave an impromptu performance of "Bye, Bye, Bye."

