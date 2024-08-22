Music Notes: Billy Joel, Elton John, Rod Stewart

If you missed the first airing of Billy Joel's Emmy-nominated CBS special The 100th - Live from Madison Square Garden and the second airing, which took place after the network cut the first one short, fear not. The special, which documents the Piano Man's 100th residency show at the legendary New York venue, will be aired a third time Friday at 9 p.m. ET/PT.

Elton John will provide the entertainment at this year's City of Hope Spirit of Life® Gala in October, an annual charity event that raises money for cancer and diabetes research. Fred Armisen will host the gala, and magician David Blaine will also perform. This year's honoree is Jay Marciano, the chairman and CEO of concert promoter AEG Presents.

Rod Stewart will be performing at the third annual Bahamas Culinary & Arts Festival Beach Party in October. Rod's performance will take place Friday, Oct. 25. Tickets are on sale now. In addition to Rod, there will be a slew of celebrity chefs at the event, including Marcus Samuelsson, Daniel Bouloud and Food Network stars Amanda Freitag, Carla Hall, Maneet Chauhan, Geoffrey Zakarian and Scott Conant.

