Music notes: Barbra Streisand, Miley Cyrus and more

In a New York Times interview, Barbra Streisand opened up about her approach to fashion — a topic she details exhaustively in her memoir. The legendary diva, 81, admits she played down her sexuality early in her career, because "I was too afraid to be seen that way at that time." She adds, "Now I'm too old to care." As for dressing in age-appropriate clothes, she's not having it: "People should express themselves and wear whatever they feel on any given day. And that has nothing to do with age."

Miley Cyrus has posted another performance from the intimate birthday gig she did at LA's Chateau Marmont earlier in December: the 1983 Journey classic "Faithfully." She's posted a number of performances from that night, including a jazzy rendition of "Jingle Bells."

Is Taylor Swift going to pop up on New Heights, the podcast that her boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and his brother, Jason Kelce, co-host? On the December 27 episode, Travis said there would be a "guest episode" coming up on December 29, which he described as a "Kelce family year-end holiday spectacular" with "a revolving door of Kelce family members coming through to talk." And Jason added, "We're going to ask the family members some of the questions you guys have been submitting." Stay tuned.

