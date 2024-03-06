Music notes: Andy Grammer, Shania Twain and more

By Mary Pat Thompson

Andy Grammer will be the special guest on Live with Kelly & Mark's "After the Oscars" episode, which will air live from Hollywood's Dolby Theater on March 11, just hours after the Academy Awards wrap up. Variety reports that Andy will perform a medley of songs on the show.

Shania Twain is now a Barbie doll. Mattel is honoring her with her very own Barbie doll in celebration of International Women's Day. Shania's doll is dressed in all black, wears a top hat and holds a microphone stand. Mattel senior creative manager Zlatan Kusnoor worked on Shania's doll and told People it was "really interesting picking apart somebody's face at such a granular level."

All three Jonas Brothers are dads, so of course they're familiar with the Australian children's program Bluey. On Tuesday, the band gave their Brisbane, Australia, audience a real-life Bluey collaboration. The second half of their concert began with an homage to the show's theme song -- where the names of Bluey's family members were replaced with Joe, Nick and Kevin. "The collab you never knew you needed," Jonas Brothers captioned the video on Instagram.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    Dove Contests

    Win tickets to concerts, unique experiences, great prizes and MORE!

    Dove Weather

    Get weather news that matters, with forecast and radar from 10 News!

    Splash Your Way To Water Safety

    Swimming is a great recreational sport that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, especially here in Florida. But it’s important to know how to be safe while you’re in the water.

    Pet of the Week

    Pinellas County Animal Services is showcasing a new furry friend each week, brought to you by Fence Outlet!

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!