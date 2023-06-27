Music notes: Adele, Michael Bublé and more

Adele seems to be confused by the whole Tom Sandoval cheating scandal. According to People, during a performance of her Las Vegas residency she was chatting with fans about the Vanderpump Rules star and admitted she had "no idea" what was going on, asking, "What does the man do? What does that man do?" When someone suggested he's trying to be a singer, she asked, "So, it's a restaurant TV show, but he tries to sing and then cheats?" Another noted he's working as a server but wants to be an entertainer, prompting Adele to joke, "Ah, OK. Like most of LA. Whenever I get served at a restaurant, someone tries to slide me a demo."

Michael Bublé fans are a dedicated bunch, but one possibly took her fandom a little too far. The singer shared a photo of him and a female fan who got his face tattooed on her leg. Bublé commented, "My wife doesn't even love me this much." As for his wife, Luisana Lopilato, she assured fans that's not true, adding in the comments, "also I ll like to take this time to tell @michaelbuble how hot u are !!"

Sara Bareilles has written many love songs throughout her career, but she doesn't want to hear them when she walks down the aisle with fiancé Joe Tippett. "No! Absolutely not," she responded when People asked about her songs being on her wedding playlist. "I mostly hear my songs in Bed Bath & Beyond. So I'm going to do somebody else's songs. I don't need to hear mine!"

