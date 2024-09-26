Multipart documentary on Barbra Streisand in production

By Andrea Dresdale

The latest music icon to get their own documentary is none other than Barbra Streisand.

A multipart movie about the diva, directed by Frank Marshall, is currently in production. Marshall directed the 2020 documentary The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart and the documentary The Beach Boys, which came out this year.

The film is described as a "definitive" and "comprehensive exploration of every facet of the iconic" star. It's being created using Barbra's "personal archives ... including hundreds of hours of personal, never-before-seen video, photographs, audio recordings, and personal keepsakes from throughout her acclaimed career.”

Streisand says in a statement, "For years I’ve been thinking about the best way to share the vast amount of content I’ve been safely storing in my vault. These films, photos and music masters — many never seen or heard by the public — hold some of my most cherished memories."

She thanks those involved in the film for agreeing to "take this journey with me."

The film's producer, Alex Gibney, says in a statement, "I am delighted to produce this film on Barbra, a legendary singer, extraordinary actor, director, and political activist who inspires us all. Did I forget to mention that she's a great storyteller who is funny as hell?"

There's no word on when the doc will be released. Streisand released her 970-page memoir, My Name Is Barbra, last year.

