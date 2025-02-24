More than 100 episodes of 'MTV Unplugged' & 'VH1 Storytellers' now streaming on Paramount+

Back in the day, some of the most iconic musical performances on TV came from the shows MTV Unplugged and VH1 Storytellers. Now, more than 100 episodes of those shows are available to stream on Paramount+, including more than 70 that haven't been available for 20 years.

The lineup features a who's who of music in the late '80s, '90s and early 2000s, including Unplugged episodes featuring Seal, Mariah Carey, Melissa Etheridge, Rod Stewart, Elton John, Sting, Alanis Morissette, Aerosmith, Eric Clapton, Alicia Keys, Hootie & the Blowfish, Bryan Adams, Jewel, Lenny Kravitz and Sheryl Crow.

VH1 Storytellers featured the artists telling the stories behind their biggest hits. Some of those episodes that are now streaming include Elton, Alicia, Sting, Sheryl, Melissa, Rod and Jewel, as well as Billy Joel, Phil Collins, Goo Goo Dolls, Christina Aguilera, Eurythmics, Stevie Nicks, Tony Bennett and Tom Petty.

Some of the more recent episodes that have also been made available include Pink and Ed Sheeran's Storytellers episodes from 2012 and 2015, respectively, as well as Shawn Mendes' Unplugged installment from 2017.

In addition, Paramount+ is hosting episodes of CMT Crossroads, which feature rock, pop and R&B performers collaborating with country stars. You can see pairings like Melissa and Dolly Parton, Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, Stevie Nicks and "Need You Now" band Lady A, and Sheryl Crow and Willie Nelson.

The classic 2008 installment that teamed Taylor Swift with Def Leppard isn't one of the episodes.

Copyright © 2025, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.