More Rain, More Possible Flooding

With Tampa adding a record four inches of rain on Tuesday, a river flood warning is up for the Hillsborough River. The forecast has a strong chance for more heavy rains later today. The complete forecast from 10 Tampa Bay Weather is online now with the latest from the Dove Hurricane Guide with a number of systems on the map.

WDUV 105.5 The Dove 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Guide

Five members of the ape family have died in Florida over the past month, and two of those were at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay. 19-year-old Tinga and western lowland gorilla Jim passed away over the weekend. Busch Gardens has not listed a cause of death yet for either, but at the Jacksonville Zoo they suspect shigella, a highly contagious bacterial infection.

Dove Daily Update Busch Gardens Tampa mourns the loss of 19 year old Tinga

When it comes to the most educated cities in the country, St Petersburg was high on the Forbes list at number three, and the only Florida city in the top ten.. At the top are Arlington, Virginia at number two and Atlanta, Georgia at number one.

Dove Daily Update





©2024 Cox Media Group