More Joann Stores Closing

By Ann Kelly

Joann’s is about to close the majority of their stores that are still open after declaring bankruptcy. In Florida, that’s another 36 stores, including locations in Tampa and Lakeland. Here’s the full list.

Joann Fabrics Joann Fabrics (WPXI/WPXI)

The Gasparilla season continues with the 2025 Publix Too Good for Drugs Jr. Gasparilla Distance Classic this Saturday at Jefferson High School. The event runs from 8:30 am to noon.

Skyway

The Skyway 10K will be a virtual run this year, due to damage from the storms. Participants can support the Armed Forces Families Foundation by the virtual Skyway 10K that is set for Sunday, April 6. For more information on the 10K and where participants can sign up or donate visit their website.

