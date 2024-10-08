Is this the one?

We’ve talked for years about “the one” that might strike Tampa Bay some day. Milton will strike sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning. A storm so severe and so historic it will rewrite the books.

Tampa Bay hasn’t been hit directly by a major hurricane since 1921. Milton may be the one

Here’s what you need to know. The storm surge is predicted to be 15-20 fee and that’s almost unprecedented. The wind and rain from what is now a Category 4 storm is now what we needed so soon after Helene.

The evacuation orders have been issued, the warnings and watches are posted. Now it’s up to us to act and now wait until it’s too late. We have been warned to prepare for a major hurricane and we’re here to help you through it with our partners from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

Major gridlock traffic on I-75 as people evacuate for Hurricane Milton

Our Facebook page has links for shelters, where to find gas which was tough even on Monday and a great deal more. What we need from you is to not take chances, to taken plenty of pictures for insurance and just take care of yourself. I’ll be live from our studios in Atlanta to make sure I’m doing the job I love so much. I’m always happy to catch up with you on Facebook, Instagram, just that little bit of contact.

Take care and I’ll see you back in Tampa Bay soon.

