Miley Cyrus ties Adele for chart record with "Flowers"

Miley Cyrus' "Flowers" has really taken root at the top of the charts.

The song has just racked up a 24th week at number one on Billboard's Adult Contemporary chart, which is based on radio airplay. In doing so, she now ties a record previously set by Adele's "Easy On Me" in 2022: longest run on top by a female artist.

Miley scores this record after having previously topped the Billboard Hot 100 for eight weeks with "Flowers." It's also been number one on two additional Billboard charts. Meanwhile, her new single, "Used To Be Young," is at #16 and rising on the Adult Contemporary chart.

Ed Sheeran has also spent 24 weeks on top, with his hit "Shape of You," but he's got several men ahead of him for the record: "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker was #1 for 28 weeks in 2003, and The Weekend was #1 for 35 weeks between 2020 and 2021.

The all-time champ on the Adult Contemporary chart is Maroon 5's "Girls Like You," which reigned for 36 weeks starting in 2018.

