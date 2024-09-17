Miley Cyrus sued over similarities between "Flowers" and Bruno Mars' "When I Was Your Man"

When Miley Cyrus released her megahit "Flowers," many noticed that it seemed like an answer record of sorts to Bruno Mars' 2013 hit "When I Was Your Man," based on its lyrics and melody. Now the perceived resemblances between the two tracks have resulted in a copyright infringement lawsuit.

Tempo Music Investments, which acquired the catalog of one of the song's co-writers, Phillip Lawrence, filed the suit because it now owns a share of the copyright of "When I Was Your Man."

In the court documents obtained by ABC News, Tempo alleges that because of the "striking similarities" between the two songs, "'Flowers' would not exist without 'When I Was Your Man.'" It also alleges that "Flowers" "duplicates numerous melodic, harmonic, and lyrical elements of Mars' track."

The suit points out the specific similarities between the two songs, including the chorus of Miley's song: "I can buy myself flowers/ and I can hold my own hand/ talk to myself for hours .../ I can take myself dancing."

Bruno's chorus goes, "I should have brought you flowers/ and held your hand/ Should have given you all my hours .../ Take you to every party cause all you wanted to do was dance."

The lawsuit asks for monetary damages, as well as an injunction and lawyer's fees. In addition to Miley and her co-writers, nearly every streaming service and platform is named in the suit, as is Miley's record company, her concert promoter and stores that sell music, such as Target and Barnes & Noble.

ABC News has reached out to Miley's record company for comment.

