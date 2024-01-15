Miley Cyrus' still-blooming "Flowers" sets all-time chart record

Noua Unu Studio

By Andrea Dresdale

Give Miley Cyrus her "Flowers": She's now officially the queen of the Billboard Adult Contemporary chart.

Maroon 5 has held the record for longest-running #1 on that chart since 2019, when their song "Girls Like You" spent 36 weeks on top. "Flowers" recently pulled up equal to that song, but now it's surpassed that. With 37 weeks on top, it's the new longest-running #1 in the 62 years that the Adult Contemporary chart has existed.

"Girls Like You" is now in second place, followed by The Weeknd's "Blinding Lights" with 35 weeks. In third place is "Drift Away" by Uncle Kracker featuring Dobie Gray, which spent 28 weeks at #1.

The Grammy-nominated song celebrated its one-year anniversary on Friday, January 12. Miley wrote on Instagram, "One year ago today "Flowers" started making people happy & that makes me happy. Love you. Thank you. XO MC."

In June 2023, Miley explained the concept behind the song began as something that was sad rather than empowering.

"I wrote it in a really different way," she told British Vogue. "The chorus was originally: 'I can buy myself flowers, write my name in the sand, but I can't love me better than you can.' It used to be more, like, 1950s. The saddest song. Like: 'Sure, I can be my own lover, but you're so much better.'"

But she then decided to flip the script and make it about a woman who doesn't need a man to love her.

"The song is a little fake it till you make it,” Miley added. “Which I’m a big fan of.”

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

