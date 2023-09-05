Miley Cyrus scores 12th top 10 with "Used to Be Young," 'Billboard' 2023 Songs of the Summer revealed

By Andrea Dresdale

Miley Cyrus' new single "Used to Be Young" has become her 12th top 10 hit on the Billboard Hot 100, debuting at #8.

"Used to Be Young" is also Miley's second top 10 of 2023 following "Flowers," which was number one for eight weeks earlier this year. Her previous top 10s include "Malibu," "Wrecking Ball," "We Can't Stop" and "Party In the U.S.A."

Meanwhile, Billboard's official Songs of the Summer chart has been revealed, and Morgan Wallen's "Last Night" is in the number-one spot. That's not surprising since the Songs of Summer chart tracks the most popular songs between Memorial Day and Labor Day, and "Last Night" has been number one every week.

The rest of the Songs of the Summer for 2023 are as follows:

#2 "Fast Car," Luke Combs
#3 "Calm Down," Rema & Selena Gomez
#4 "Flowers," Miley Cyrus
#5 "All My Life," Lil Durk feat. J. Cole
#6 "Cruel Summer," Taylor Swift
#7 "Karma," Taylor Swift feat. Ice Spice
#8 "Snooze," SZA
#9 "Kill Bill," SZA
#10 "Fukumean," Gunna

According to Billboard, Taylor's "Cruel Summer" is the first Songs of the Summer hit to contain the word "summer" since her ex-boyfriend Calvin Harris' song "Summer" back in 2014.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

