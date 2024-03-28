Miley Cyrus, Post Malone, Dolly Parton, Willie Nelson feature on Beyoncé's new album 'Cowboy Carter'

Beyoncé's new album, Cowboy Carter, is already out in some parts of the world, so the featured artists on the album have now been revealed.

Sorry, there are no Taylor Swift or Lady Gaga duets to be found, but Miley Cyrus sings on a song called "II Most Wanted." Meanwhile, Post Malone is on the track "Levii's Jeans."

The album also includes several interludes, which see additional guest stars serving as DJs on a fictional radio station called KNTRY. Country music icon Dolly Parton is included on an interlude called "Dolly P," and she introduces Bey's version of her classic song "Jolene" -- for which Beyoncé has changed the lyrics. She also briefly appears in the intro of the song "Tyrant."

Fellow country music icon Willie Nelson is also featured on two interludes: "Smoke Hour Willie Nelson" and "Smoke Hour II."

Also of note: Beyoncé has recorded a version of The Beatles' 1968 classic "Blackbird," and in the song "Ya Ya," she interpolates The Beach Boys' classic song "Good Vibrations." That song is introduced by the voice of Linda Martell, a major Black female country star.

Cowboy Carter, which arrives Thursday at midnight, also includes Bey's #1 hit "Texas Hold 'Em."

