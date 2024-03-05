Mike Evans Resigns With The Bucs

Jacksonville Jaguars v Tampa Bay Buccaneers TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 24: Mike Evans #13 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers scores a touchdown reception against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second quarter at Raymond James Stadium on December 24, 2023 in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Mike Carlson/Getty Images) (Mike Carlson/Getty Images)

Tampa Bay receiver Mike Evans will remain a Buccaneer. Evans has a new two-year, $52 million contract. Now attention turns to quarterback Baker Mayfield to see if the two will stay a dynamic duo on the field.

Traffic slowdowns around the Bay this week will include the Grand Prix of St Petersburg, and of course the start of Spring Break. Closures in downtown St Pete are already in place as the two mile track has been set up. For where to park and events, check here.

Pinellas County is updating the Special Needs Evacuation Registry and if you’ve been on that list in the past you may be getting a phone call this week. It’s necessary to be on the registry in case an evacuation order is in place. Ann Kelly has more from Nick Morrow, Health and Medical Coordinator for Pinellas County Emergency Management. To register or just get more information, that’s right here.

Despite a wet El Nino winter, part of Tampa Bay are under drought conditions. So if you live in Hillsborough, Pasco and Pinellas counties, you still must stick to watering just one day a week, and that day will depend on your address. Not following the rules could cost you a fine of $100 for the first offense and up to $500 for subsequent offenses.

Not everyone in St Pete Beach is happy about it, but city commissioners and the mayor did approve the expansion of the Sirata Beach Resort’s property by a 3-2 vote. Residents are concerned the expansion will add to the traffic congestion.

The largest outbreak of measles in the United States is in Florida. Nine cases are reported, with one of those here in Polk County. The Florida Department of Health calls the Polk County case “travel-related” affecting an adult. For more on symptoms and how to handle a possible case in your home the FDOH has advice here.

