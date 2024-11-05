Michael Jackson biopic pushed back by six months

Michael, the biopic about King of Pop Michael Jackson, will now arrive in theaters next fall — about six months after its initial release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the film, which has the support of MJ's estate, will now open on Oct. 3, 2025. Its initial release date was April 18, and there's no word on the reason for the delay.

Michael stars Michael's nephew Jafaar Jackson as his late uncle, and the cast also includes Colman Domingo, Miles Teller and Nia Long. It's being directed by Antoine Fuqua, who gave us Training Day, the Equalizer trilogy and Olympus Has Fallen.

Fun fact: In addition to being an acclaimed director, Fuqua is the nephew of Harvey Fuqua, a songwriter and executive at Michael's former label, Motown.

According to a synopsis, the film will cover Michael's "human side," including his "personal struggles," as well as his "undeniable creative genius."

