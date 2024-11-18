Michael Bublé's new Christmas song is here

After days of teasing, Michael Bublé has finally released his new holiday song, "Maybe This Christmas."

It's a duet with country star Carly Pearce, who he met while shooting The Voice — Carly is appearing this season as a Playoff Mentor to Michael's team. The song is about struggling with being alone during the holidays.

"I'm just wishing on a star/ And I wish I knew just what to do," he sings. "Lord, I think I need your light/ On this cold and silent night/ I'm just hanging on — it's all that I can do/ ... it's Christmastime, I can't be alone again."

Carly takes the second verse and offers a helping hand: "Though it's sad to be alone/ I wish you joy and peace and hope/ Wish you all the love that your heart can hold."

The two end by singing together, "Maybe this Christmas/ Don't have to be alone again."

Michael posted on Instagram a video of his wife, Luisana, tearing up while listening to the song. He wrote, "I poured my heart into this song and it's always a vulnerable place to share new music. Seeing Lu so emotional erased all my doubt. I wrote this song for those who find the holidays a hard time.. a lonely time. Music has a way of healing and this one means a lot."

