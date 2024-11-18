Michael Bublé's new Christmas song is here

By Andrea Dresdale

After days of teasing, Michael Bublé has finally released his new holiday song, "Maybe This Christmas."

It's a duet with country star Carly Pearce, who he met while shooting The Voice — Carly is appearing this season as a Playoff Mentor to Michael's team. The song is about struggling with being alone during the holidays.

"I'm just wishing on a star/ And I wish I knew just what to do," he sings. "Lord, I think I need your light/ On this cold and silent night/ I'm just hanging on — it's all that I can do/ ... it's Christmastime, I can't be alone again."

Carly takes the second verse and offers a helping hand: "Though it's sad to be alone/ I wish you joy and peace and hope/ Wish you all the love that your heart can hold."

The two end by singing together, "Maybe this Christmas/ Don't have to be alone again."

Michael posted on Instagram a video of his wife, Luisana, tearing up while listening to the song. He wrote, "I poured my heart into this song and it's always a vulnerable place to share new music. Seeing Lu so emotional erased all my doubt. I wrote this song for those who find the holidays a hard time.. a lonely time. Music has a way of healing and this one means a lot."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

0
Comments on this article
0
On Air105.5 WDUV - Continuous Lite Favorites Logo
    View All
    1-888-723-9388

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about wduv.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!