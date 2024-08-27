Michael Bublé wishes his "hero" a happy 11th birthday

Back in 2016, Michael Bublé and his wife, Luisana, went through one of the worst times of their life when their son Noah, who was 3 at the time, was diagnosed with cancer. Thankfully, he fully recovered and is thriving: He turns 11 Tuesday and Michael took to Instagram to express his love for his firstborn.

Next to a carousel of photos and video showing Noah growing up, Michael writes, "Dear Noah, You're my hero. My best friend. You're proof miracles can happen and that superheroes exist in real life."

"You’ve made every day better since the day we met you, and your mommy and I couldn’t be prouder of the man you’re becoming," he continues. "I hope this is the best 11th birthday ever celebrated in the history of birthdays. May God continue to bless [you] through this and all the years to come. Happy Birthday mi amor. Love Mommy and Papi."

Michael and Luisana have three other children: daughters Vida and Cielo, and son Elias.

Michael will make his debut as a coach on NBC's The Voice on Sept. 23.

