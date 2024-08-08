Michael Bublé announces new greatest hits album, 'The Best of Bublé'

By Andrea Tuccillo

Michael Bublé is taking stock of his career with a new greatest hits album, The Best of Bublé.

The 21-song collection comes out Sept. 27. The first single, the previously unreleased track "Don't Blame It on Me," is out now. 

Other tracks featured on the album include "Haven't Met You Yet," "Feeling Good," "Sway," "Everything" and "It's a Beautiful Day." It also includes another previously unreleased song, "Quizas, Quizas, Quizas."

In addition to being available on streaming and CD, the album will come in a variety of colored vinyls available Nov. 22. 

On Sept. 23, a few days before the album release, Bublé will make his coaching debut on NBC's The Voice.

Here is the track list for The Best of Bublé:
"Feeling Good"  
"Haven't Met You Yet"
"Sway" 
"Everything"
"Me and Mrs. Jones"
"Home" 
"L.O.V.E"
"Cry Me a River"
"Don't Blame It on Me"
"Baby (You've Got What It Takes)" 
"Fever" 
"Quando, Quando, Quando" 
"Save the Last Dance for Me"
"Bring It on Home to Me"
"Moondance" 
"Spider-Man"
"It's a Beautiful Day" 
"Hold On" 
"Quizas, Quizas, Quizas"
"Higher" 
"You & I"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

