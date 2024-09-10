Michael Bublé says he always dreamed of working with Snoop Dogg

It turns out Michael Bublé is a huge fan of Snoop Dogg.

The music artists, who are both coaches on season 26 of The Voice, participated in a roundtable about the new season with People that was released on Monday. In conversation with Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani, the coaches discussed what it was like to meet and work with artists they had always wanted to collaborate with.

"I can't tell you because you won't believe me," Michael said, to which Snoop responded, "I will believe you."

Michael then confessed: the artist he has always wanted to collaborate with is Snoop himself.

"I love you so much I'm not joking. My family loves you. I was so terrified that you wouldn't be who you are. I was so excited to do this with you and people say, 'No man. He's got a great reputation,'" Michael said.

The singer went on to say he was so nervous to meet Snoop, but that he turned out to be awesome.

"It was huge for me because the truth is I was really excited," Michael said. "I was so excited to meet you and you're better than I ever thought you could be."

The Voice returns for its new season on Sept. 23 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

