Michael Bublé recalls drunken "certain death" polar bear encounter

Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

By Andrea Dresdale

Michael Bublé is Canadian, so, of course, one of his scary, near-death experiences would involve polar bears.

Appearing on The Kelly Clarkson Show on January 16, the singer recalled getting drunk in Manitoba, Canada, at a wrap party for a film with Canadian actor Barry Pepper and then deciding they should race down the beach.

"And so, me and him and another guy came running down this beach, and a guy that lived there just started swearing,” Michael continued. "Literally swearing at us and just screaming — I mean, screaming bloody murder. 'Cause we didn't realize we were running to our certain death!"

It turns out that the guy who lived there was trying to warn them that there was a group of polar bears further down the beach. While Michael noted they're "so cuddly," he pointed out that they're also "the most aggressive."

He told Kelly, "Sometimes I wonder about that, how close I was to was to being, like, a little polar bear lunch!"

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

