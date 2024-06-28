Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson & more to play David Foster's 75th Birthday concert

In his decades-long career, super producer David Foster has worked with some pretty big names, and a few of them will be coming to together to help celebrate his 75th birthday this fall.

You're the Inspiration: David Foster's 75th Birthday takes place at the Hollywood Bowl on November 3. The concert's all-star lineup includes Michael Bublé, Josh Groban, Jennifer Hudson, Kenny G, Charlie Puth, Kristin Chenoweth, Andrea Bocelli, Paul Anka, Brian McKnight and, of course, Foster's wife, Katharine McPhee. Tickets are now on sale.

The name of the concert is taken from one of the many hits that David co-wrote and produced for Chicago, though at the moment, nobody from Chicago is on the bill.

Foster's new Broadway show BOOP! The Betty Boop Musical, for which he composed the music, will open in New York in April of 2025.

