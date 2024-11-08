Michael Bublé and country star Carly Pearce team for 'the greatest Christmas song ever'

For Christmas King Michael Bublé to claim that he's just recorded "the greatest Christmas song ever," it's got to be pretty good, right?
That's the claim that Michael makes in an Instagram video that shows him and country star Carly Pearce doing the viral #suspectchallenge: You pretend you're running from the police while someone else roasts you in an attempt to describe you.
Michael, who's currently serving as a coach on The Voice, wrote in the comments, "Just wait amigos. I don't think I've written something this meaningful since we wrote 'Home.' Only broke down 23 times while writing it."
Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.