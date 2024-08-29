Michael Bolton's nephew gives update on uncle's health

Now Michael Bolton isn't the only person in his family to compete on a reality show. His nephew Adam Christoferson just won ABC's Claim to Fame, which pits relatives of celebrities against each other. And in an exit interview with Entertainment Weekly, Adam provided an update on his uncle, who revealed early this year that he'd had surgery for a brain tumor.

When asked if his uncle has watched him on the show, Adam told EW, "We're not super close. He's been recovering from his surgery, and so he finally has some time to sit in front of a TV and watch it. So yeah, I'm sure he'll enjoy it." Indeed, a post on Michael's social media congratulates Adam for his victory, which comes with a $100,000 prize.

But despite not being "super close," Adam had an answer when asked how Michael is doing post-surgery.

"He's the strongest person I know. I mean, honestly, he is determined. Every day he's getting better," Adam told EW. "He communicates so much with his eyes, and the power that's behind them is just reassuring to everybody that this man is built out of something special."

He later clarified to EW that Michael is still able to speak and sing, and added, "He is well and recovering very well."

Michael, who competed on The Masked Singer last year, currently has multiple gigs booked for 2025.

