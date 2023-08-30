Michael Bolton appears on 'Yeah I F*cked That Up' podcast, reveals the time he lived up to the title

Michael Bolton's career has been pretty phenomenal, but he does have a few regrets, which he reveals on the latest episode of a podcast with the catchy name of Yeah I F*cked That Up.
The podcast from Interval Presents is hosted by Grammy-nominated songwriter Billy Mann, who's written and/or produced songs for the likes of Pink, Celine Dion, Cher, Backstreet Boys, Ricky Martin and, not coincidentally, Michael Bolton.
During the episode, Michael discusses the ups and downs of his career, including when he and his family were close to being homeless and living off food stamps, until he finally scored his breakthrough hit, "That's What Love Is All About." But of course, towards the end, Mann asks Michael the big question: "I wonder if there's a moment that you think, "Man, I f***** that up?'"
(Podcast includes uncensored profanity.)
Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.