Melissa Etheridge adds 2025 solo dates ahead of tour with Joss Stone

Melissa Etheridge isn't going to start her new tour until next spring, but she's already expanded it.

Melissa is set to launch a co-headlining tour with Joss Stone April 18 in Atlantic City, New Jersey, but ahead of that run, she'll play a series of solo dates starting April 4 in Waterloo, New York, and wrapping up April 15 in Charlottesville, Virginia. More dates are "coming soon," according to the singer's Instagram.

Members of Melissa's fan community, Etheridge Nation, can buy tickets starting Oct. 16 at 10 a.m. local time. Tickets go on sale to the general public Oct. 17 at 10 a.m. local time at MelissaEtheridge.com.

As previously reported, Melissa is featured in the new Max documentary Louder: The Soundtrack of Change, which premieres Oct. 17. The film is described as "a celebration of fearless women and their music that moved us." Or, as executive producer Selena Gomez says in the trailer, "A lot of women paved to way for us to be as loud and proud as possible."

Also in the trailer, Melissa says, "I have seen the world change and grow, but today, it seems like things are going backwards."

