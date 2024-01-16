Melissa Etheridge announces dates with Jewel, Indigo Girls

Bruce Glikas/WireImage

By Jill Lances

Melissa Etheridge is hitting the road with both Jewel and Indigo Girls.

Etheridge just announced dates for two different co-headlining tours. The first, with Jewel, kicks off July 11 in Bonner, Montana, hitting San Diego, Las Vegas, Los Angeles and more before wrapping up August 7 in La Vista, Nebraska. The tour picks up again on September 17 in Cary, North Carolina, concluding on October 5 in Rogers, Arkansas.

In between the two legs with Jewel, Etheridge will team up with Indigo Girls for a nine-city tour that kicks off August 11 in Highland Park, Illinois, and wraps August 25 in Vienna, Virginia.

Fans can nab tickets through an artist presale that begins Wednesday, January 17, at 10 a.m, with the general onsale happening Friday, January 19, at 10 a.m.  A complete list of dates can be found at melissaetheridge.com.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

