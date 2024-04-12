Melissa Etheridge releases first song from upcoming live album tied to docuseries

Sun Records

By Andrea Dresdale

Melissa Etheridge will have a docuseries called I'm Not Broken streaming on Paramount+ later this year. Now she's announced a live album in conjunction with the project.

The album is called I'm Not Broken (Live From Topeka Correctional Facility); it'll be out on CD and vinyl July 5, and on streaming July 9. It was recorded live on the prison grounds in front of an audience of 2,500 female inmates, and features fan favorites and new, original songs.

"It was a beautiful road to make this happen," Melissa says. I'm Not Broken follows the Oscar-winning singer as she writes an original song inspired by the prisoners' stories.

The first song from the live album, "The Shadow of a Black Crow," is out now. It was originally written by Melissa for her son Beckett, who died in 2020 after a struggle with opioid addiction. There's also a lyric video. You can preorder or presave the live album now.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

