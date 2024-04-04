Melissa Etheridge announces prison-set docuseries 'I'm Not Broken'

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

By Andrea Dresdale
Melissa Etheridge has a new docuseries coming, but it's not about her life or career.

The series, Melissa Etheridge: I'm Not Broken, is coming to Paramount+. According to a post on Melissa's X account, formerly Twitter, the series follows about five female prisoners in the Topeka Correctional Facility in Kansas, Melissa's home state. They write letters to Melissa, and she uses them as inspiration for an original song, which she then performs for them.

“I’m excited for audiences to join me on this powerful journey and hear these remarkable stories filled with pain and struggle but also hope and healing," Melissa says in a statement. "I hope that this docuseries shows viewers the challenges that women face in our prison system while also serving as a resource to those who currently are struggling." 

Melissa has already been involved in a notable documentary on the big screen: "I Need to Wake Up," which she wrote for Al Gore's 2006 film about climate change, An Inconvenient Truth, won her the Best Original Song Oscar.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

