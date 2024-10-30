Melissa Etheridge to sing national anthem at 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship

Melissa Etheridge is heading back home to the Midwest for a special performance.

On Nov. 23, Melissa will sing the national anthem at the 2024 National Women's Soccer League Championship at CPKC Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, which is the first stadium that is purpose-built for a professional women’s sports team in the United States.

“There is nothing better than coming home to Kansas City to perform the National Anthem at this groundbreaking stadium in front of these amazing athletes,” Melissa said in a statement.

Melissa is technically from Leavenworth, Kansas, but since that's only about 40 minutes from Kansas City, Missouri, she refers to the area as "home."

“Sports and music are two of the most powerful tools that celebrate diversity and unite fans from all backgrounds," she added. "I’m thrilled to have the opportunity to bring those forces together as we celebrate the incredible women of the NWSL and all they have done for the next generation of fans and athletes.”

CPKC Stadium is the home of the Kansas City Current, a team that is partially owned by Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes' wife, Brittany.

The game starts at 8 p.m. ET; it'll air on CBS and stream on Paramount+.

