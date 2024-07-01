Meghan Trainor celebrates 10th anniversary of "All About that Bass"

June 30 marked the 10th anniversary of the release of "All About that Bass," the song that made Meghan Trainor a star. She took to Instagram on Sunday to acknowledge the milestone and thank her fans.

"10 YEARS ARE YOU KIDDING ME!?!?! AND I'm exactly where I always dreamed of being… A mother of 2 beautiful babies, with the husband of my dreams, and 6 albums out!" she wrote. "These last 10 years have been so surreal; your support has meant the world to me!! THANK YOU FROM THE BOTTOM OF MY HEART."

She also included a montage of the song's video and clips of herself performing the song over the years, plus footage of herself winning the Best New Artist Grammy.

Meghan recently released her new album, Timeless. In September she'll hit the road for her first tour in seven years.

