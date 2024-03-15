Meghan Trainor takes out full-page newspaper ad praising T-Pain: "You inspired me"

Epic

By Andrea Dresdale

Meghan Trainor just released "Been Like This," a collaboration with "Buy U a Drank" artist T-Pain, and she's so thrilled about it, she's taken out a full-page ad in his hometown newspaper to rave about him.

"THANK YOU, T-PAIN," reads the ad. "This is a letter of appreciation for the one and only T-Pain. The first time I heard your music, I knew I had found my favorite artist of all time. Your musicality and lyrics blew my mind."

"Rhyming 'Wisconsin' with 'mansion' is expert level songwriting and it motivated me to no end!" the ad continues. "You inspired me to be the artist I am today. Thank you for paving the way for not only me, but an entire generation of music makers."

"Thank you for changing the game and how songs are made," Meghan continues. "Thank you for being the kindest, most humble hero. I cannot believe we got to collaborate and create a song together. I'm still in shock and feel like I'm living in a dream world."

"I'm forever grateful to you for you and your music have impacted my life," she adds. "Thank you, T-Pain, for making my dreams come true music with me. You've Been Like This since birth, I love you. Love you to the Moon, Meghan Trainor."

Meghan is a longtime fan of T-Pain and has often talked about much she loves his music. She recently announced her new album, Timeless, due out June 14, and her first tour in seven years.

(Video contains uncensored profanity.)

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

