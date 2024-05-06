Meghan Trainor says younger son almost made her change her mind about having more kids

Meghan Trainor is a mom of two who has told everyone who will listen that she wants to have more kids; she wants four kids in total. But while appearing on The Jennifer Hudson Show on May 6, Meghan admitted that her younger son has tempted her to put the kibosh on that plan.

Meghan explained that her son Riley, 3, was an easy baby, while Barry, nine months, is ...not so much. "He cries more," said Meghan.

"Riley was like our trick baby, he was so easy," Meghan told J-Hud. "I was like, 'Let's have six! This is a joke!' And then after two, I was like 'We're doing more????'"

"I still want four, four is my dream ... but baby number two, he's testing me!" she laughed.

Meghan also discussed how she and her husband, Daryl Sabara, make time for themselves with two kids. "Our date night is every single night," she explained, noting that at 7:30 p.m. when the kids go to bed, "We go, 'Date Night!' and we run to bed and we watch our TV shows, and we consider that our date night."

Meghan prefers that over going out to a fancy restaurant — or any restaurant, for that matter. That's probably why you don't see paparazzi pics of Meghan out at Hollywood hot spots.

"I don't love going out to restaurants. I get freaked out," she explained. "What am I gonna order? Am I gonna like it? Is the restaurant dark? I can't eat in the dark -- it's a whole thing for me."

