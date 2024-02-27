Measles Outbreak

The largest outbreak of measles in the United States is in Florida. Nine cases are reported, with one of those here in Polk County. The Florida Department of Health calls the Polk County case “travel-related” affecting an adult. For more on symptoms and how to handle a possible case in your home the FDOH has advice here.

Pinellas County is updating the Special Needs Evacuation Registry and if you’ve been on that list in the past you may be getting a phone call this week. It’s necessary to be on the registry in case an evacuation order is in place. Ann Kelly has more from Nick Morrow, Health and Medical Coordinator for Pinellas County Emergency Management. To register or just get more information, that’s right here.

if you were one of the thousands affected by the AT&T outage last week, the carrier has announced how they will make it up to customers. You’ll notice a $5 credit on your bill which is what AT&T says is equivalent to the amount of service time affected.

Top off the tank and check the tire pressure! The opening of the Florida Strawberry Festival Thursday, running through March 10th in Plant City not only means you’ll need to watch for slow traffic on I-4, also on city streets. Then add to that the Skyway 10K Sunday which will have the northbound 275 lanes on the bridge completely shut down to any traffic starting at 3:30 am and reopening 11 am. The southbound lanes will be open but expect gawker slowdowns. Another advisory, this one from Dove Timesaver Traffic. Watch for detours and delays in downtown St Petersburg. Construction is underway for the annual Grand Prix. The event takes over the streets March 8-11th.

