Mayor of Cincinnati proclaims Taylor Swift Day ahead of Eras Tour stop

This holiday won't linger like bad perfume for Taylor Swift.

Ahead of the pop star's upcoming stop in Cincinnati on The Eras Tour, the city's Mayor Aftab Pureval declared June 30, 2023, to be Taylor Swift Day, USA Today reports.

“Whereas, from ‘The Very First Night’ Taylor Swift sings in Cincinnati is ‘The One;’ and Whereas, the City of Cincinnati proclaims that it is ‘Ready for It,’ and will roll out the hospitality red carpet for all Swifties; and, Whereas, Taylor Swift is a ‘Mastermind’ bringing thousands of Swifties to Cincinnati,” Pureval’s proclamation to institute Taylor Swift Day reads. “Let Taylor Swift be ‘The Story of Us’ as she performs two sold out concerts.”

The Eras Tour will take place at Paycor Stadium in Cincinnati on Friday, June 30, and Saturday, July 1.

This is not the first place to proclaim a special holiday for the singer. Minnesota Governor Tim Walz proclaimed June 23 and 24 to be "Taylor Swift Days" in honor of her shows in Minneapolis — which was renamed to be Swiftie-apolis — on those dates.

“Long story short, it will be enchanted, and sparks will fly,” Pureval’s proclamation says.

