Matchbox Twenty singer contemplating TV series called 'Rob Thomas Can't Say No'

Matchbox Twenty singer Rob Thomas hasn't done much acting in his career, unless you count his cameo appearances on the TV shows It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and iZombie. But he reveals that he's trying to develop a TV series in which he'd play a heightened version of himself.

Speaking to Vulture, Rob says he's in talks with one of the showrunners of Two and a Half Men about creating a series called Rob Thomas Can't Say No. "It's kind of a Larry David–style thing about a version of me that lives up here in Westchester," says Rob, who actually does live in that New York suburb.

This version of Rob, the singer says, "has a hard time saying 'no' to people and gets myself in these bad situations where I’m trying to do the right thing, but no matter what I do, it just digs me deeper and deeper down into some sort of a hole and new obligation."

But Rob says there's one thing holding him back from committing to the show.

"The whole thing hinges on me acting in it, so that’s why we keep going back and forth and trying to figure out if I’m comfortable with that," he says.

Last year, Rob and Matchbox Twenty released a new album, Where the Light Goes. Earlier this year, he posted on Instagram that he'd started recording a new solo album, which would be the follow-up to his holiday album, Something About Christmas Time, which came out in 2021.

Pop singers starring in TV series as heightened versions of themselves may be a trend. Huey Lewis just announced that he's doing one for Fox, called Whatever Happened to Huey Lewis.

