Matchbox Twenty to raise money for late manager's family with fan Q&A event

Matchbox Twenty is giving fans a special look into their creative process — while honoring the memory of one of the people who helped get them where they are today.

Terry Lippman discovered the band and served as their first manager. He died in 2021 after a two-year battle with Lou Gehrig's disease, leaving behind his wife and young daughter. Band members wrote on Twitter Tuesday, "Terry was a huge part of our journey and we want to do everything that we can to help his family."

That's why they've arranged a special fundraiser for July 25 at 8 p.m. ET. During the exclusive streaming event, the group will talk about the making of their latest album, Where the Light Goes, from writing the songs and recording them to creating their music videos.

The fundraising aspect works like this: To gain access to the show, fans can vote for which songs they want to hear the guys talk about. Each vote costs $1. So for $20, for example, you can vote for every song on the album, or 20 times for the same song. The three songs that receive the most votes will be the ones the guys talk about.

Visit Juke.band to start donating now; the winning songs will be revealed 48 hours before the event. All proceeds will go to Lippman's family "as they navigate how to preserve Terry's memory and live a new normal without him."

In other Matchbox Twenty charity news, on October 7 they'll play a show in Fort Meyers, Florida, to "honor the unsung heroes that risked their lives to rescue hundreds by land, sea, and air" during last year's devastating hurricane. All proceeds will go to local charities; tickets go on sale July 19 via thecharitypros.org.

