Maroon 5 scores its fifth Billion Views Club YouTube video

Maroon 5 has just scored another entry into YouTube's Billion Views Club — with a video that's a sequel to one of their other Billion Views Club entries.

The band's newest entry is "Girls Like You (Volume 2)," an alternate version of "Girls Like You," which is up to 3 billion views at this point. Like the original, "Girls Like You (Volume 2)" features a star-studded cast of women goofing around with Adam Levine. Among them: Cardi B, Tiffany Haddish, Camila Cabello, Mary J. Blige, Gal Gadot, Beanie Feldstein, Danica Patrick, Elizabeth Banks, Jennifer Lopez, Millie Bobby Brown and Sarah Silverman, in addition to Adam's wife, Behati Prinsloo.

The women in Volume 2 are shown doing slightly different things, including dancing together and hugging Adam. Adam also briefly wears a different T-shirt and his daughter Dusty Rose doesn't appear.

Maroon 5 now has five videos that have earned at least 1 billion views: the others are "Sugar," "Memories" and "One More Night."

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.