Maroon 5 extends Las Vegas residency into 2025

Maroon 5 recently returned to Las Vegas for more dates on their M5LV: The Residency show, and things are going so well that they've now extended it into 2025.

The show at Dolby Live at Park MGM will run for eight dates in March. Tickets for the new dates go on sale Oct. 4 at 10 a.m. PT via ticketmaster.com/maroon5vegas. There are also fan presales starting Tuesday and running through Thursday, including a Citi cardmember presale that starts Tuesday 10 a.m. PT at citientertainment.com.

Maroon 5 currently has dates in Vegas scheduled through Oct. 12. In January, they'll begin a tour of Asia in the Philippines and visit Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, Malaysia and Taiwan. In the spring of 2025, singer Adam Levine will return to The Voice as a coach for season 27, along with John Legend, Kelsea Ballerini and Michael Bublé.

