Mariah Carey, Jennifer Hudson & more to appear on American Music Awards 50th anniversary special

By Andrea Dresdale

This year marks the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards, and a special celebrating the milestone on Oct. 6 features plenty of big-name acts.

Mariah Carey will make an appearance to celebrate the 20th anniversary of her album The Emancipation of Mimi by performing a medley of hits, which will likely include "We Belong Together" and "Don't Forget About Us."

Plus, Jennifer Hudson will perform a tribute to the late Whitney HoustonChaka Khan will sing "I'm Every Woman"; Gloria Estefan, Jennifer Lopez, and country superstars Carrie Underwood and Kane Brown will all appear; and Green Day will perform.

In addition, Gladys Knight, who performed on the first AMAs in 1974, will sing her classic song "Midnight Train to Georgia," while country star Brad Paisley will pay tribute to the late Charley Pride, who won the first AMA ever for Country Male and Country Album.

British singer RAYE will perform James Brown's classic "It's a Man's Man's Man's World" as part of a segment highlighting the American Music Award of Merit, which over the years has been presented to Brown, Prince, Billy Joel, Annie Lennox, Whitney Houston and more. K-pop group Stray Kids will honor the legacy of boy bands at the AMAs.

The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special will air Oct. 6 on CBS at 8 p.m. ET and will stream on Paramount+.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

