Mariah Carey launches festive Christmas holiday decor, tour merchandise

Mariah Carey wants you to know it's time to celebrate Christmas.

The singer has teamed up with Amazon Music to release brand-new holiday decor and tour merchandise in support of her 2024 Mariah Carey's Christmas Time tour and the 30-year anniversary of her classic hit, "All I Want For Christmas Is You."

You can deck the halls with new holiday decor, such as ornaments, tree skirts, wrapping paper, candlesticks, snow globes, a robe and slippers and, to top it all off, a 12-foot inflatable lawn decoration featuring Mariah on a sleigh being pulled by three reindeer. There's also a festive stocking that fans can purchase online or at all stops of the Mariah Carey Christmas Time tour.

As for the tour merchandise collection, fans can purchase T-shirts, jackets, hoodies, earmuffs and scarves with all new designs and imagery. There's also a bedazzled tumbler. All of the merch is available online and in venue at every stop of the tour, which begins on Nov. 6 in Highland, California.

"IT'S TIME (!!!) to launch my new decor and merch collection with Amazon Music to ring in the holidays,” Mariah said in a press release. “This collection lets you festivate in style with luxurious pieces like my cozy Christmas robe, sparkling ornaments, beautiful tree skirts, and even a life-sized Mariah Carey inflatable. I hope my fans are going to love the 'Christmas Time' tour merch and I can't wait to see them decked out in it at the shows!"

