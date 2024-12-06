Mariah Carey denies her Spotify Wrapped message is AI

If you're one of Mariah Carey's top fans on Spotify, you received a special video message from her on your Spotify Wrapped this year. But she wants you to know that that video is all her — and not AI.

Mariah says in the clip, "Your support through the years is the greatest gift I could ask for. This year, we're celebrating the 30th anniversary of my album Merry Christmas. I hope you enjoy listening to it, and I can't wait to share new music with you soon."

After the video was posted on social platform X, some fans were of the opinion that — due to Mariah's crimson lipstick, a shade she doesn't normally wear, and the fact that she appeared somewhat stiff while delivering the message — the video was AI-generated. But Mimi was quick to dismiss that idea.

She reposted the video on X and wrote, "Bad lighting and a red lip have you all thinking this is AI?? There's a reason I'm not a fan of either of those things!"

One thing that's definitely real is Mariah's warm feelings toward her listeners. To go along with the release of the new deluxe 30th anniversary edition of her Merry Christmas album — the one that includes THAT song — she wrote on Instagram, "You know I don't know numbers but I'm really proud to celebrate 30 years of this album. I'm so grateful to all my fans who spent many of their Christmases with these songs."

