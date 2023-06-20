Man who threw phone at Bebe Rexha charged with assault, reveals motive

ABC

By Danielle Long

If you were wondering why on Earth someone would chuck a phone at Bebe Rexha while she was performing, well, now there's an answer.

As a reminder, the "Blue" singer was struck in the head by a flying cell phone, resulting in her needing stitches during her performance Sunday, June 18 at Pier 17 in New York City.

According to The Rolling Stone, the New York City police conducted a preliminary investigation, revealing that a 27-year-old man, Nicolas Malvagna, intentionally threw the phone at the 33-year-old singer.

According to the The Manhattan District Attorney’s office, Malvagna not only confessed to throwing the phone. He also stated, “I was trying to see if I could hit her with the phone at the end of the show because it would be funny.”

Rexha received immediate medical attention from EMS and was subsequently taken to a local hospital, where she was treated for her injury.

Meanwhile, Malvagna was taken into custody and appeared in court for arraignment on charges that included assault, harassment, aggravated harassment, and attempted assault.

Copyright © 2023, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.

