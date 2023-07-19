Malaria Cases Rise

There are now seven confirmed cases of malaria in Sarasota County. Sarasota Mosquito Management said all these cases are in northern Sarasota County around Kensington and Desoto Acres. For information on obtaining mosquito eating fish for your property or other questions in Sarasota County, call 311. There is still a statewide mosquito-born illness advisory from the Florida Department of Health. To get free, mosquito-eating fish in Hillsborough County, check Ann Kelly’s podcast in Dove Featured Audio at wduv.com and on the app at @1055thedove.

Tropical Storm Don continues to move through the Atlantic, with no threat to the US. The storm strengthened earlier this week but should stay out over open water. For more from our meteorologist partners at 10 Tampa Bay Weather, make sure you have the Dove app and the Dove Hurricane Guide handy at @1055thedove.

A terrible loss at John’s Pass Village last week as fire destroyed the Alligator & Wildlife Discovery Center and also damaged Beach Bites & Burgers. The owner of the Discovery Center, Sonny Flynn, said she lost just about all the animals but hopes to rebuild and is heartbroken over the loss. The Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber have set up a donation site to help which you can access here. Ann Kelly has more from Tampa Bay Beaches Chamber of Commerce CEO Robin Miller on that and the other businesses that were affected in the What’s Good in Tampa Bay podcast.

Farmers Insurance Group will stop writing policies in Florida, which include homeowners, auto and bundled policies that will affect some 100,000 people. If you have a policy with Farmers, you are supposed to receive a 120 day window to find other policies. AAA also announced Thursday they will drop what the describe as a “small percentage” of policyholders in Florida, but also said they will continue to write new policies.

Slow it down, Tampa Bay. The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT), the Florida Highway Patrol and Bay Area law enforcement agencies are working together on Operation Southern Slow Down through this Sunday. It’s a concerted effort to enforce the speed limit, not just in Florida, but in Alabama, Georgia, South Carolina, and Tennessee.

The personal information of some 11 million HCA Healthcare patients were exposed by a data breach from what administrators call an external storage location. That information includes names, ages, city and state of the patients as well as patient appointments. HCA Healthcare is offering credit monitoring and identity protection services to those affected, and would like to hear from you with any questions at 844-608-1803.

There’s a valuable new tool for hurricane season with the launch of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) new Hurricane Forecast and Analysis system. This should give us a more accurate track for the path of storms. For the latest, make sure you have the Dove app downloaded to all your devices and check the Dove Hurricane Guide more what you need to know with our meteorologists from 10 Tampa Bay Weather.

