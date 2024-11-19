Make your house smell like Elton John's country mansion this Christmas

Want your house to smell like a mansion in the English countryside this Christmas? Elton John's got you covered.

He's partnered with Slatkin + Co. to create a line of holiday candles inspired by the scenes and vibes of Woodside, his country home. There are 24 custom scents in all, which Elton tells People are "all inspired by my personal holiday memories."

“The collection will transport you through scent to my English estate," he adds, noting that the different smells evoke things like the plants growing on the property, the holiday marmalade his family makes from their fruit trees and even his favorite holiday dessert, gingerbread pudding.

For example, he says, "I walked into my gardens at Woodside and we magically created a scent that captured the white flowers all in bloom.”

However, his favorite candle is the English Oak and Amber candle. He says, "It is inspired by a beautiful tradition between my friends and I. Each year we gift each other trees to plant on our property, creating lasting beauty for years to come. This candle was inspired by an English Oak I was gifted by a dear friend."

The first selection of candles, for which Elton says he "smelled and tested every oil," is now available on QVC. There will eventually be 37 items in the collection; more will be unveiled Nov. 23.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.